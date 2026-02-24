The Great Simplification

Cactus Cathy
2h

"species turnover in local habitats has significantly slowed" Isn't this the red queen hypothesis as described by Leigh Van Valen? For more details: Ricard Sole's article - https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13752-021-00391-w

Speaking of Ricard Sole, have you considered having him as a guest? He is a colleague (Santa Fe Institute) of Geoffrey West.

Which leads me to this audio of Cormac McCarthy (SFI) on the relationship between science and art. McCarthy is one of three guests. The other two are Lawrence Krauss and Werner Herzog (aka $1,000) "whose new film (Cave of Forgotten Dreams) on the earliest known cave paintings takes much inspiration from science" 48 min

Herzog's film Wheel of Time (2003) as seen through the Epstein lens takes on a different meaning.

https://santafe.edu/news-center/news/npr-audio-cormac-science-and-art

I enjoy reading or listening to your insights (islands of coherence) because I don't sense a cycle of information. By "cycle of information" I mean it's not repetitive: WASF, code YIKES!, denial, to name a few.

As my favorite father-in-law said, "keep making tracks". It must be a Missouri thing.

Catharine Grant
9h

This is beautiful writing, "A time when the map our culture has used in recent decades starts to deform because the terrain is changing underneath it."

