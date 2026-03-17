The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Jetsam Ambergris's avatar
Jetsam Ambergris
1d

I've long wanted to make a documentary on our mega junk intake: ultra processed junk food and ultra processed junk media (video games, Marvel movies, social media etc.) Together they are poisoning us freal!

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Paul's avatar
Paul
10h

"the scarce resource is no longer going to be content or information. It’s going to be authenticity, judgment, and the ability to discern what is grounded in truth and reality."

ABSOLUTELY!

Information is useless if one can't separate the wheat from the chaff and connect the dots.

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