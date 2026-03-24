The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Dark Optimism's avatar
Dark Optimism
1h

Re: "Dark Triad: Nation Size", the late David Fleming wrote this brilliant summary of the different social systems, incentives and reciprocities that apply as you move from the individual up to the family, the neighbourhood, the community, the state and the nation respectively (and their implications for the age of energy descent):

https://leanlogic.online/reciprocity-and-cooperation/

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Dawn Jensen Nobile's avatar
Dawn Jensen Nobile
2h

Have brought the Framework for Action already to two groups of nine people each who are eager to adapt the concepts to local exigencies.

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