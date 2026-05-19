The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Paris Williams, PhD's avatar
Paris Williams, PhD
13h

Hi Nate, I've been following your work for quite a while, and I really appreciate all the time, energy and unique gifts you bring into this troubled world. I'm a long-time clinical psychologist, with an unusual blend of passions for the issues of personal and collective trauma and resilience, individual and collective psychosis and deep psychological transformation, and ecology, systems theory and deep ecology.

In addition to recognizing the importance of developing practical solutions for humanity to survive the squeeze through collapse and simplification, those of us who resonate with the deep ecology movement like to emphasize the idea that positive transformation of the "external" (physical) landscape is not really possible without positive transformation of the "inner" landscape of our own states of heart and mind. To paraphrase Einstein: We cannot solve our problems with the same [states of heart and mind] we used when we created them.

I've recently started a Substack blog - The Great Turning - where I go further into many of these issues from a psychosocial and deep ecology perspective. I imagine that some of your readers would enjoy it. I just completed a 5-part introductory series titled, "The Precipice and the Path: Reclaiming Our Place in the Web of Life": https://pariswilliams.substack.com/s/introductory-series-the-precipice

Keep up the great work!

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