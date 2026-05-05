The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Barbara Schwartzbach's avatar
Barbara Schwartzbach
5h

Your words work a gift, pass it on.

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Gary Fuhrman's avatar
Gary Fuhrman
6h

As explained in my current Substack series on Energy, Power and Semiosis, we are all dissipative systems. But the largest-scale dissipative system on this planet is what Nate calls the Superorganism. This is a concise sketch of it.

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