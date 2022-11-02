This Week…

On this episode, I’m joined by environmental and social activist Betsy Taylor. We had a wide ranging conversation about climate, consumption, culture, nuclear war, agriculture and the future.

Betsy Taylor has long been an icon in the environmental and culture change fields. She founded the climate network OneSky which became 350.org, she ran the Center for a New American Dream and more recently Breakthrough Strategies For the past four years, Betsy has moved to supporting the field of regenerative agriculture, promoting the potential of our lands to sequester carbon pollution while boosting food security and habitat protection.

How has the environmental movement evolved over the past couple decades and how has it interacted with other social change movements? Why is reconstructing our food system more important now than ever? Where do we go from here?

This past Halloween weekend, the latest Frankly, The 7 Shades of Jekyll and Hyde, went live, covering the dual realities of being human in such unusual times. How do we process such existential threats in culture that doesn’t acknowledge them? How can we merge our better and worse instincts to keep sanity?

