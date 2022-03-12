Frankly #1 - What War in Ukraine means for Energy & Money
Hi
We have the next 12 Wednesday’s populated with some great conversations on the podcast. But world events are moving rapidly. I decided to create a side channel for quick takes that provide context/framing for current events.
These will be off the cuff riffs by me looking at camera - un-produced, unedited, frank talk. For lack of better descriptor the content will be titled ‘Frankly’ (also because Frank my dachshund will either be on my lap or under my chair for each episode)
Episode 1 - recorded this morning - is live. A birds eye view of how our world has forever changed even in the best of outcomes in Ukraine. Our world is subsidized by: cheap energy, cheap credit, global interconnected supply chains and trust/peace - in the best of cases more people will now feel/see these subsidies - the worst outcome (if Ukraine continues to escalate and pull in NATO) and these subsidies shrink/disappear.
We are not alive in normal times - but the world is not yet fully broken. My goal with this work is to expand the boundaries of the conversation and engage many more humans in how to meet the coming Great Simplification with understanding, creativity and a collective spirit.
Thanks
Nate
Totally agree this "should" be a wake up call, but so many people live in the economics of today (non-ecological) in their daily lives. Most have no clue how bad things really are. After speaking with individuals recently, they ask (and I ask) "so what can I do". It is so hard to see solutions for individuals when it is the "systems" that need to be addressed. I think of it as the "installed base" problem - how hard it is to move to something new. I often find an avenue seeking change to have some comfort, but at the end of the day it is our economic system that must change. Are we really doomed to cut down the "last tree". How do we use this current activity to make it a real wake up call that most can see?
Glad you are on substack, Dr. Hagens. It seems more reliable than YT for alerting me to new things I might like to see. I will listen to this later. Gotta go move a bunch of snow here in Central NY right now.