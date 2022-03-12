Hi

We have the next 12 Wednesday’s populated with some great conversations on the podcast. But world events are moving rapidly. I decided to create a side channel for quick takes that provide context/framing for current events.

These will be off the cuff riffs by me looking at camera - un-produced, unedited, frank talk. For lack of better descriptor the content will be titled ‘Frankly’ (also because Frank my dachshund will either be on my lap or under my chair for each episode)

Episode 1 - recorded this morning - is live. A birds eye view of how our world has forever changed even in the best of outcomes in Ukraine. Our world is subsidized by: cheap energy, cheap credit, global interconnected supply chains and trust/peace - in the best of cases more people will now feel/see these subsidies - the worst outcome (if Ukraine continues to escalate and pull in NATO) and these subsidies shrink/disappear.

We are not alive in normal times - but the world is not yet fully broken. My goal with this work is to expand the boundaries of the conversation and engage many more humans in how to meet the coming Great Simplification with understanding, creativity and a collective spirit.

Thanks

Nate

