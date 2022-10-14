Frankly #12 | The Speed Bump
Despite the improved standard of living that modern finance has enabled, it has also created an unsustainable economic system rife with systemic risk. Recent trends in debt, monetary inflation, interest rates and U.S. dollar hegemony are accelerating us toward a point of biophysical reckoning when the system can no longer function as intended, and nearly everyone's financial comfort level will suffer in the ensuing recalibration back to reality. This week’s Frankly is a reflection on the financial industry’s history of accelerating through crisis after crisis, each time sowing the seeds of the next, bigger crisis. Is the mother of all speed bumps just ahead?
You are my favorite guest Nate! What should we do if we have substantial savings in the bank? Is it time to stuff the mattress?