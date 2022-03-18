Frankly #2 - Are Americans willing to risk Nuclear War?
Chuck Watson and Nate Hagens
Good morning~
My thought for the ‘Frankly’ series is to have raw, unedited riffs on topics in the news relevant to The Great Simplification. Based on feedback, among the topics I’ll cover are: blockchain, democracy, capitalism, and “power”s in the
near intermediate future.
But the topic most relevant to ALL our futures today is the uncomfortably high chance of either a tactical or strategic nuclear war. I know very little on this topic however my friend Chuck Watson is a world expert on nuclear and systemic risks and was kind enough to spend 28 minutes with me discussing A) why 35% of Americans (Pew study) are willing to risk nuclear war in response to Ukraine, B) how would such a war actually start and C) what would nukes going off actually mean short and long term?
This is extremely important and I hope you all find time to listen/watch.
Links discussed in our conversation:
Pew Survey showing 35% of Americans willing to risk nuclear war
Proud Prophet 1983 nuclear risk
Devastating effects of Nuclear War
I sent a link of your interview with Watson to my representative Steve Scalise. Perhaps an aide will listen and judge it worth passing on.