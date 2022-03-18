Good morning~

My thought for the ‘Frankly’ series is to have raw, unedited riffs on topics in the news relevant to The Great Simplification. Based on feedback, among the topics I’ll cover are: blockchain, democracy, capitalism, and “power”s in the near intermediate future.

But the topic most relevant to ALL our futures today is the uncomfortably high chance of either a tactical or strategic nuclear war. I know very little on this topic however my friend Chuck Watson is a world expert on nuclear and systemic risks and was kind enough to spend 28 minutes with me discussing A) why 35% of Americans (Pew study) are willing to risk nuclear war in response to Ukraine, B) how would such a war actually start and C) what would nukes going off actually mean short and long term?

This is extremely important and I hope you all find time to listen/watch.

Links discussed in our conversation:

Pew Survey showing 35% of Americans willing to risk nuclear war

Proud Prophet 1983 nuclear risk

Devastating effects of Nuclear War

