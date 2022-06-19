Our culture is energy blind.

World events are accelerating. Russia ostensibly closer to ‘victory’ in Ukraine, but already victorious in diversifying her customer base for energy/materials (China, India, Brazil) while simultaneously economically weakening NATO countries. Due to higher oil prices, there are fuel riots and worse in Sri Lanka and Laos, elsewhere. Back home, US gasoline prices are at all time highs, millions of Americans behind on their utility bills, and President Biden clamoring for ways to ‘relieve’ these high prices.

A few years ago I coined the term ‘energy blind’ to represent perhaps one of the greatest - and most dangerous - blindspots of modern culture - we swim in energy like a fish swims in water - but most of us don’t realize it, appreciate it, or plan our futures around it.

I’ve recently finished some big projects - the animated video The Great Simplification, the Earth Day talk integrating art and science and the podcast is up and running - I now plan to do more impromptu ‘riffs’ on topics in the news - approximately one every couple weeks. Today, I offer a 24 minute explanation on what Energy Blindness, how it came about and what it portends for our future.