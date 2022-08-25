Frankly #6 - The End of Abundance
Yesterday French President Macron stated (outloud) that society has reached the end of the era of abundance.
Was this a watershed moment -with a high level G7 politician saying the quiet part outloud?
In this 9 min Frankly riff, I offer my thoughts:
Thanks for reading The Great Simplification! Subscribe to receive new posts
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.