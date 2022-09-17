Frankly #8 - The 6th Pool..?
Energy - and forests - are increasingly in the news. What is the relationship between the scale of fossil energy use relative to forest biomass? Soil, trees, coal, oil and gas were the 5 pools of terrestrial carbon - on the downslope of the carbon pulse will humans again access Trees en masse - a 6th pool? It's an important question not addressed in any IPCC climate models. A brief riff on humans, energy and forests....
