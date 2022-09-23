This week’s Frankly is a reflection in response to (and support of) Gerardo Ceballos’ new project Creatures United, launching this week at Stanford University.

The Earth is in the middle of a massive biodiversity and population loss - on the verge of a 6th Mass Extinction. In the coming decade(s), conversations and actions will primarily revolve around the economy, poverty, finance, and geopolitics. As such the other creatures we share the planet with do not - and will not - have a voice. This short video reflection is a reminder that the natural world is a passenger on the human roller coaster ride, which is soon to be on the downslope of the carbon pulse.

It is my hope that (some, many?) humans can unite on behalf of our fellow creatures to preserve and support the amazing variety of life inhabiting the planet. From the great Blue Whale to the humble bumble bee, each animal is a part of our family - and what makes this planet home.

I hope while watching this video, you reflect on the true wonder of Earth’s creatures -big and small - and feel inspired to start conversations involving them anywhere (and everywhere) you consider community.

Thank you.