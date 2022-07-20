This week…

On The Great Simplification, we often have heavy conversations about the risks we face in the near future, including some we can only yet imagine. Processing such uncertainty and learning to plan for an unknown future is a daunting but - necessary imo - task. That’s why on this week’s podcast I am pleased to talk with a colleague, mentor, and friend of mine, Joan Diamond.

Joan Diamond has executive backgrounds in both private and nonprofit sectors, including COO of the Nautilus Institute for Security and Sustainability. She is currently the Executive Director of Stanford University’s Millennium Alliance for Humanity and the Biosphere (MAHB) and of the Crans Foresight Analysis Nexus (FAN). She has a long history of leading scenario planning workshops on how to both think about and engage with uncertainty.

Today, Joan and I talk about what it’s like to work in future risk and disaster planning. How do we create strategies to generate the best outcomes in an uncertain future? More importantly, how do we keep from mentally defaulting to the worst case scenarios? Joan also discusses how people can create and act on personal agency in a world of disheartening politics.

I hope you learn from and enjoy this week’s episode with Joan Diamond.

