Hi substack friends

After many months and dozens of iterations, our 32 minute animation is now live on youtube! Please watch and share.

Also tonight we have public QA/discussion at 6pm US central time:

https://lu.ma/great-simplification?fbclid=IwAR0MMxbxtr7wWCrgozGvJUpZ8ViN-iN6DrTRy_izDXlZuk3ti7js9rqiu4w

Share