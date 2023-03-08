This week…

On this episode, geologist and entrepreneur Gareth Roberts joins me to discuss the geological science behind how we find, extract, and deplete fossil hydrocarbons. Gareth and I also unpack how financial policy, government, and an energy transition interact with an aging hydrocarbon-based grid.

Gareth is an entrepreneur and successful founder and leader of a large public oil and gas company. He studied geology at Oxford University before going on to work for Texaco and Murphy Oil in the US and UK. In the 1980s he founded Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR), which grew into a $10 billion company under his leadership. Gareth stepped down from Denbury 10 years ago and is now involved in the creation of various businesses, involved in carbon sequestration and helium exploration.

This episode covers a wide breadth of issues - from energy and geology to how a society's use of comedy signifies its health of ideas. How do scientists, communicators, and planners come together to respond to such challenges?

