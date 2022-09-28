This week…

On this episode, venture capitalist and entrepreneur Sebastian Heitmann joins me to discuss the current energy/economic situation in Germany, the general climate tech situation globally, and the opportunities and constraints of investing in low carbon tech, in particular deep geothermal energy. His current focus is on finding what he calls ‘Gigacorns’ - scalable inventions for a low(er) carbon future.

Sebastian Heitmann is a partner at Extantia Capital, a platform to invest in breakthrough technology solutions that address climate crisis mitigation and adaptation. He is an entrepreneur and has worked in a range of different industries, from sports to community building to software. He received his education from the Harvard Business School and now lives in Berlin, Germany.

Sebastian is a new colleague and thought-partner - I find him to be both clever and well-spoken with wide ranging insights with respect to the human predicament. This episode starts slowly but jams a great amount of information into 90 minutes.

I hope you enjoy and learn from my discussion with Sebastian Heitmann.

