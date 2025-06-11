The Great Simplification

David MacLeod
19h

Very important topic, and Helena Norberg-Hodge is an excellent guest for this podcast! In the early 2000s I got involved in my community with "Sustainable Bellingham," which was part of the Post-Carbon Institute's "Relocalization Network." Then with our "Transition Whatcom" group we shifted emphasis a bit toward personal and community resilience. Now with our "Regenerate Whatcom" group we're talking about regeneration of our bioregion using Integrated Landscape Management (ILM).

Localization is key to all of the initiatives above. At the same time we should think about what Michel Bauwens has labeled cosmo-localism (and what Joe Brewer calls Bioregional Earth), which means we keep in mind what is appropriate for both the global and the local scales, and which will help us avoid the isolationist "my tribe first" ideology mentioned in the comment by Marco Masi.

Marco Masi
1d

I agree, provided that this ideal doesn't decay into an isolationist and selfish "my tribe first" ideology.

