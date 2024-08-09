As a problem-solving species, technology is an embedded part of the human experience – we assess, innovate, invent and adapt. But as we move out of the anomalous era we have just lived through and into less stable economic, social, geopolitical and ecological circumstances, humanity will require different kinds of innovation for a livable future.
In this Frankly, I offer preliminary guidelines for what might be termed ‘Goldilocks Technology’ – not too hot (dopaminergic gadgets) and not too cold (stone age tech) inventions for the future. Can governance upstream of designers and engineers use prices and policy to incentivize more appropriate and reliable technology? Can values and behavioral choices change demand, shifting the products available toward more sustainable options? What would the materials, supply chains, and disposal of technology that is ‘just right’ look like - and how would it change our wider boundary relationship with the biosphere?
Thanks for reading The Great Simplification! Subscribe to receive new videos, posts, and updates
In case you missed it…
This week, I was joined by Janine Benyus, who has spent decades advocating for biomimicry – a design principle that seeks to emulate nature's models, systems, and elements to solve complex human problems in ways that are sustainable and holistic.
If you appreciate The Great Simplification podcast…
Be sure to leave a review on your preferred podcast platform! Leaving reviews helps the podcast grow, which helps spread awareness of our systemic situation from experts in ecology, energy, policy, economics, technology, and community building so that we can better understand - and respond to - the challenges of the coming decade.
The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and it’s content via donation, please use the link below.
A good place to look for goldilocks tech would be in history; especially the history of how things were done before the carbon pulse. A good place for that type of research is Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia https://www.colonialwilliamsburg.org/ There you can watch people get things done without electricity or oil. I used to live there and often spent a lot of time listening and talking with the historical reenactors.
Nate your TGS/Frankly’s covers so many environmental and ecological areas impacted by human behaviour (human predicament): Climate change, Loss of biodiversity, Air pollution, Ocean health, Water pollution, Overpopulation, Energy use, Weather events, which you and many of your expert/scientific guests have discussed. All of the above areas as you’ve pointed out are converging, forming the meta and polycrisis leading to humanity’s most dangerous predicament and the greatest threat to its survival. But problems have solutions, predicaments don’t.
From your earliest TGS I’ve come to believe the first to trigger the greatest threat to humanity’s survival will be humanity’s access to energy specifically FREE FINITE flammable fossils in particular Oil. But as Oil and Gas becomes more expensive, difficult to access, geologically and or geopolitically, we’ll revert to using more Coal, alongside peat and forests, so the heat and CO2 will continue to rise exponentially, with the heat continuing to raise ocean temperatures and accelerate the melting of the ice caps and glaciers. Humanity (we) are in ecological overshoot. Technology isn’t going so save humanity, majority of solutions ain’t gonna’ happen. There are just too many of us (Superorganism) we may not do anything to dramatically reduce our numbers but nature will as nature doesn’t respect human rights or any other creatures rights for that matter. Jack Alpert (of “Jack Alpert -- Civilization's “Running Out of Gas” Story”) thinks a maximum of 600 million is about what nature would reduce humanity to when we’ve run out of Oil, anyone thinking in the billions is just fooling themselves. Whilst I may not see any of these problems a child born today will🤔