As many of you know, I've spent the last 20+ years trying to make sense of our complex, energy-constrained world and share what I've learned along the way. At The Great Simplification, we're not just documenting the unfolding human predicament—we're working to build understanding that might contribute to better futures than the default.

In addition to the podcast, the Franklies, and presentations, we plan to offer longform content, courses, and static educational materials in the near future. As systems complexity increases, attention spans decrease, and algorithms redirect — thoughtful learning and sensemaking become even more vital.

To that end, we have put together a Learning & Training Survey that will help us better understand:

Which aspects of the human predicament do you want to understand better?

Which formats help you integrate these complex concepts?

How can we create educational offerings that are both accessible and rigorous?

Take the 10-minute survey

It only takes about ten minutes to complete, but your responses will significantly shape the educational opportunities we develop in the coming months. Your participation will help us create content that meets people where they are — whether you're just beginning to explore these topics or have been thinking about them for decades. But to do this effectively, we need input from our audience— the pro-future scout team around the world— you — our listeners.

With gratitude for your time and engagement,

Nate and the TGS Team

In case you missed it…

In last week’s Frankly, I explored the themes of attention, awareness, and the psychological impacts of modern life. Through poetry and reflection, I examined the pull toward validation and control that shapes many of our behaviors. Building on the Ideal Parent Figure Protocol developed by Dr. Daniel P. Brown, I expanded the concept to explore what ideal cultural and ecological figures might offer in addressing our deeper collective needs.

