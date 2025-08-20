The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Bates's avatar
Bob Bates
1d

What we "want to be"? How about what we are "supposed to be" once the interior knowledge is allowed to come to the front, opened to from behind veil where the ego has been hiding it. Our purpose in this lifetime, the Divine's will for each of us individually. The longer I use my ego in any shape or form to determine my future, the further away from my true purpose I will end up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Schwartzbach's avatar
Barbara Schwartzbach
1d

Nate Hagen, thank you for the various topics you highlight here. Life is about discovering your personal truths. ❤️🙏❤️

Let us all appreciate this beautiful planet 🌎 and leave it beautiful for generations to come.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nate Hagens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture