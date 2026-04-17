The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
4h

We all take part in creating the future, which does not yet exist as such, though many visions of it influence actions that lead into it.

The future does not exist yet.

We all play parts.

Don't be fooled into thinking you are helpless.

There is lots of work to be done today as we spiral down with the Ty-D-Bol Man https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzXt-QB8Vzs

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Gardendude5280's avatar
Gardendude5280
27m

There are so many variables, so many forks in the road, and things we can’t anticipate. However, plan for the best, and prepare for the worst. That said, educating ourselves on previous bottlenecks so we don’t repeat the mistakes.

We can look to ancient cultures to glean clues, look to forks in the road not taken in resent history.

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