In this week’s Frankly, I look at how aggregate human behavior changes as groups scale from small tribes to large and complex societies. I use the framing of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde throughout the episode to illustrate how traits that once helped small groups survive can serve to destabilize complex societies when expanded globally. Rather than a moral failing of the human species, I frame the more-than-human predicament as a predictable outcome that emerges when human instincts operate at large scales.

I also walk through the layers that make up the reality we experience. I start with the major symptoms that increasingly draw our attention today like global heating, biodiversity loss, and geopolitical tensions. I then emphasize that these surface problems are driven by recurring systemic patterns, which are kept in place by society-scale driving forces. The episode closes by asking the audience to reflect on what responsibility and agency look like in a world where powerful incentives shape collective outcomes.

Where do we see societal thresholds when scale removes the natural limits that once kept us in balance? How can we be aware of reinforcing deeper societal forces while trying to solve for symptoms? And if our instincts helped us survive in the past, what might a system that works to balance human nature and biophysical reality look like?

In case you missed it…

In this week’s episode, I was joined by biologist and farmer Jason Bradford, to discuss his ‘Farming Club,’ which offers hands-on learning for ecologically based agriculture, where members also get to take home food and build a relationship with the land. Jason explained why industrial agriculture, optimized for financial returns and machine efficiency while ignoring ecological costs, makes it almost impossible to become a successful small-scale farmer in today’s economy. The Farming Club’s model provides a way for people to maintain their jobs while building the knowledge, skills, and community connections needed for a lower-throughput future.

