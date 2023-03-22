This Week…

There are many ‘Fuels of the Future’ about which the media likes to create hopeful and seamless narratives, one of the currently popular of these being hydrogen. But is it as infinite and ‘green’ as we are led to believe? Today, chemical engineer Paul Martin joins me to talk about all things hydrogen.

Paul Martin is a Canadian chemical engineer with decades of experience making and using hydrogen and syngas. As a chemical process development specialist, Paul offers services to an international clientele via his private consultancy Spitfire Research. He is also co-founder of the Hydrogen Science Coalition, a nonprofit organization providing science-based information about hydrogen from a position free from commercial interest.

Where does hydrogen come from and what do we already depend on hydrogen for? How can we think about hydrogen from a systems perspective to determine if it is really an energy solution - or an energy problem? What does this mean for the design of global supply chains entering into a simplified material future?

Last Friday, in Frankly #26 shared some context about how I think of recent global banking and financial market news regarding SVB and Credit Suisse. What might world financial market reactions indicate as we move closer to The Great Simplification? One thing I’m pretty confident of: world governments and central banks “are gonna need bigger boats” as more and more entities require bailouts and guarantees. Eventually that ‘boat’ may become so large that it will be “Too Big to Save”.

