The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessie Henshaw's avatar
Jessie Henshaw
1dEdited

Nate, Nice to see your continued exploration. I think what we need is more focus in the natural steering of the systems we’re in. Nature is rather adept at giving her successful systems the cohesion needed to successfully evolve as wholes, right?. I found openings into that some time ago. I think the big difference is with the human temptation to steer things with external controls, ultimately causing the internal systems to fail, as we see everywhere we look today, rather than to facilitate internal ones. That seems to call for developing internal perspectives of the working wholes were engaged with.

Yes, that is quite far removed from the inept common practices. There are also better holistic indicators available, using my whole systems energy assessment tools, for example — first presented in my 2011 paper of that name. We need more things that provide useful guides to steering whole systems, at least, right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Reggie Marra's avatar
Reggie Marra
1d

Thank you, Nate. As a brand new high school teacher in the 1970s, I would extrapolate what I thought I knew in response to questions that took me to what I did not know.

High school students have great bullshit detectors. It took me about a year to grow into the "I don't know, but we can find out together" response, which the students appreciated, and which removed the inevitable anxiety that accompanies a fictional response.

Nowadays, "I don't know" is such a necessary response across disciplines.

Thank you for all you do to encourage both more knowing and the courage to admit when we don't.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nate Hagens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture