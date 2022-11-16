Today, I am joined by Ecological Economics Professor (and my PhD advisor) Jon Erickson. Jon and I dive into his new book The Progress Illusion: Reclaiming our Future from the Fairytale of Economics, which describes the economic myths that have shaped our modern reality. When I record these podcasts I get an immediate gut feel on how good the episode was and this conversation with Jon was GREAT.

Jon Erickson is the David Blittersdorf Professor of Sustainability Science & Policy at the University of Vermont. He has published widely on energy and climate change policy, land conservation, watershed planning, environmental public health, and the theory and practice of ecological economics. He also advised presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on economics and energy issues.

Jon and I unpack the illusions embedded in conventional economics. How can we reshape the narrative and shift the paradigm towards different economic systems that promote human and ecological well-being over material consumption?

I hope you enjoy and learn from this episode with Jon Erickson.

Last week marked the beginning of COP 27 - another attempt to solve an issue that is both systemic in nature and larger than any one nation or economy. How can we begin to solve such an existential challenge without understanding the scope of the problem and who it will affect most? How do YOU think about climate and the future? What do you worry about most and in what order? There are no easy answers to these questions - but I feel they are worth posing, thinking about, and discussing.

