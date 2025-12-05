The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cabot O'Callaghan's avatar
Cabot O'Callaghan
1h

Weird stuff going on with silver... This was an informative read: https://substack.com/home/post/p-180225015

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nate Hagens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture