Today, I’d like to reflect on some growing dichotomies that I’m noticing in our current culture of information consumption and media. We’re increasingly bombarded with news, both from traditional media outlets as well as emerging smaller platforms. Yet interpreting these inputs depends on the individual and societal lenses we use, alongside the presentation of and quality of the information itself.

Further, how are academic and scientific sources of information becoming increasingly gatekept - accessible to only those who can pay? What should individuals keep in mind as we navigate biases and underlying intentions surrounding journalism and educational content? Are we able to set aside our internalized perspectives of the world and listen to what is being said - rather than leaning into what our identities want us to hear?

NB: The ‘bleeps’ in this video were meant as a self-awareness exercise for viewers - to ‘fill in the blank’ of what I might have said that would have caused a response. (the real words stated were pretty bland, even by my standards)

This past Wednesday, I was joined by my friend Patrick Knodel to discuss how philanthropy and non-profit work might make positive changes in our world, beyond the superficial level. Impact investing often overlooks the importance of first understanding the values and lived realities of other cultures as a foundation to finding meaningful interventions and support. Through connecting with people across the globe, Patrick is developing a deep sense of how to create projects that span beyond single issues, and support the autonomy of communities while preserving the land they inhabit.

