Each morning, people around the world wake up to more troubling headlines – from power outages in Spain and Portugal to intensifying drone attacks in Ukraine. For some people, diving into the facts and data behind these types of crises provides an increase in knowledge resulting in agency and response.

On the other hand, a growing number of people feel overloaded with the constant stream of information about the multitude of threats in our world. How can people on this second arc of sensemaking still engage with these issues by grounding themselves in individual and community initiatives?

In this week’s Frankly, I reflect on the increasingly wide variability in people’s ability to consume and metabolize information on the converging crises actively playing out in our world. I reflect on my own ways of making sense of it all, and what that means for the kind of educational work still needed to address our shared Human Predicament.

How can we remain motivated to pursue meaningful work in times when we feel overwhelmed with the fragile state of the world? What is the role of information (and podcasts) in a landscape inundated with heavy news? And how might we draw on past sensemaking in order to move forward with building a future that is ‘better than the default’?

This week, I was joined by energy expert and educator Jean-Marc Jancovici, who shared insights from his ongoing work advising governments and the public on the limits of our economic systems amid growing energy and ecological constraints. Together, we discussed the evolving geopolitical landscape between the U.S. and Europe, the distinction between energy sobriété and poverty, and the role of the elite in leading societal change towards more practical consumption levels.

