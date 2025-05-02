The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
j juniper's avatar
j juniper
3h

I think I'm going to make a flyer of your podcast and put it up in our coffee shops and Co-op. If you already have one with a QR, that would save some time.

I, for one, value your podcast and all the guests.

As a mom and grandmother I think it's important to me to pass these discussions to my receptive kids. I don't force things. I let them grow, like seeds. A podcast flyer would be like a seed or a graft of a grape vine of information fruit.

Blessings to you Nate. Maybe I'll see you out hiking the Driftless area someday? If so, I'd like to shake your hand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kelly Hambly's avatar
Kelly Hambly
3h

I've learned so much from your podcast and am thrilled you're shifting your focus to what we can do. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nate Hagens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture