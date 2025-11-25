Good morning — in anticipation of the coming four (!) year anniversary of the The Great Simplification podcast, I’m planning to record an episode to close the year on recent learnings, reflections, etc. I’d also like to address questions from you, the viewers on whatever is alive/emerging for you at this time.

As such, I’d like to invite you to submit your most pressing questions related to the Great Simplification by commenting on this Substack post.

I’ll plan to select a handful of your questions and answer them for a special TGS episode in late December/early January. As always, my responses will be rooted in science and a systems synthesis, but are limited to my own knowledge and perceptions of the world. Nonetheless, I look forward to reading your questions and giving my best shot at answering them.

Thank you for continuing to follow our unfolding story and tuning in~

Onwards in peace, learning, and contributing~

Nate

This week, I was joined by guide and author Samantha Sweetwater to explore how separation is at the root of the metacrisis and how nurturing interconnection, relationships, and ecological maturity act as foundational components for systems change. Samantha delved into the distinction between power of life and power over life, emphasizing the need for personal transformation that aligns with collective evolution. She also described how we could shift our cultural focus from the hero’s journey to a kinship journey through the practices of remembering, reconnection, and tending to collective emergence.

