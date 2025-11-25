Invitation for Questions
Good morning — in anticipation of the coming four (!) year anniversary of the The Great Simplification podcast, I’m planning to record an episode to close the year on recent learnings, reflections, etc. I’d also like to address questions from you, the viewers on whatever is alive/emerging for you at this time.
As such, I’d like to invite you to submit your most pressing questions related to the Great Simplification by commenting on this Substack post.
I’ll plan to select a handful of your questions and answer them for a special TGS episode in late December/early January. As always, my responses will be rooted in science and a systems synthesis, but are limited to my own knowledge and perceptions of the world. Nonetheless, I look forward to reading your questions and giving my best shot at answering them.
Thank you for continuing to follow our unfolding story and tuning in~
Onwards in peace, learning, and contributing~
Nate
This week, I was joined by guide and author Samantha Sweetwater to explore how separation is at the root of the metacrisis and how nurturing interconnection, relationships, and ecological maturity act as foundational components for systems change. Samantha delved into the distinction between power of life and power over life, emphasizing the need for personal transformation that aligns with collective evolution. She also described how we could shift our cultural focus from the hero’s journey to a kinship journey through the practices of remembering, reconnection, and tending to collective emergence.
Hi Nate, thanks for all you do. More of a comment than a question, I would love to see a bit more debate with energy transition optimists to discuss some of the nuances of what a middle ground between TGS and "green growth" looks like in the climate/energy/ecology space. For example, I'd really love a conversation between you and the hosts of Open Circuit Podcast (Jigar Shah, Katherine Hamilton) to discuss what a realistic path forward could look like with renewable energy at the core of our civilization / earth system that would require a bit less of the "simplification." Thank you!
Suppose global Energy production declines X% in the coming decades would the global economic output shrink more than X%? Because "economy of scale"-like efficiency gains from increasing complexity of the economic metabolism would suggest so. This effect can be seen quantified in kleibers law, which has been demonstrated to also apply to the human economy. If energy production ~ Material output^(3/4), then linear declines in energy production would suggest superlinear decline in economic output. Maybe the observed effect of declining energy intensity of GDP, which economists commonly point at, is not just achieved through technological efficiency gains, but rather due to the scaling of fractal metabolistic networks, causing whole system efficiency through complexity\specialization\globalization.