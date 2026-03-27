The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
j juniper's avatar
j juniper
6h

As someone who works directly with raw materials derived from petroleum, I am interested to see when we experience, what I think may be, a 2008 sort of crash and mass lay-off.

I'll keep this site posted. We are like the canary in the coal mine. Everything derives from our feedstocks to the global system.

Reply
Share
Dennis Hedenskog's avatar
Dennis Hedenskog
3h

I enjoy the clarity you bring. I still believe this situation is underestimated by most of the people covering it.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nate Hagens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture