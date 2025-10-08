The Great Simplification

Mark Miller
2d

CAISO’s website- https://www.caiso.com/ -is loaded with lots of real time grid information.

https://www.caiso.com/todays-outlook/demand

The search feature is top notch. I was interested in how de-rating occurs and this search had lots of interesting posts

https://www.caiso.com/search?q=derate

https://www.caiso.com/documents/dmm-comments-on-resource-adequacy-modeling-default-rules-and-ambient-derates-track-1-straw-proposal-jun-25-2025.pdf

J Michael Sullivan
17hEdited

Renewables + battery storage = highly capitalized baseload, no different than gas or nuclear. Take away the subsidies (now a done deal under this regime) then you have the same issues that other baseload power plants have with one exception: a nuclear plant likely takes 15-20 years to bring online. A renewable power plant (especially microgrids) can be up and running with battery backup in as little as two or three years. Frankly I don't understand her antipathy towards renewable energy other than she just "doesn't like them" to quote her (later on in your podcast she then states "I'm not anti-renewables", so clearly she is conflicted). My concern is that the MAGAverse has been reposting her statements as a weaponization against renewables as of late. In this regard, I find her expert opinion to be unfortunately one-sided and out of date given the current state of battery storage systems.

