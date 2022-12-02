This past weekend, I learned that some amazing details can be tracked via analytics on Youtube and other podcast servers - including where the people tuning into a podcast are watching from. For whatever reason, there is a large number - around 10x more than population alone would suggest - of people listening to The Great Simplification from the island countries of Australia and New Zealand. In this Frankly, I reflect on why this might be, and what it means to be on an ‘island’ (geographic or other) during times of abrupt change.

