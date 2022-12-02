"Islands" | Frankly #19
This past weekend, I learned that some amazing details can be tracked via analytics on Youtube and other podcast servers - including where the people tuning into a podcast are watching from. For whatever reason, there is a large number - around 10x more than population alone would suggest - of people listening to The Great Simplification from the island countries of Australia and New Zealand. In this Frankly, I reflect on why this might be, and what it means to be on an ‘island’ (geographic or other) during times of abrupt change.
Nate I gave this speech on the island of Areo the same Randy Udall spoke about Malmo in Sweden. He died the following year. I spoke about the value of islands giving the inhabitants the ability to see limits and work towards solutions
https://youtu.be/VeJCU_6bWTo
Hi Nate - Heard your Frankly this morning (NZ); my group Our Climate Declaration is NZ wide with its chairpersons living outside of Nelson; I live outside Wellington. check https://www.ourclimatedeclaration.org.nz
We are strongly associated with the degrowth greens movement (subset of the Green Party)
My own focus is on "heal the planet" by protecting our native forests from browsers and fauna by predators, while encouraging tramping and voluntary work in weed-busting and native plant nurseries. I work closely with our two near maraes (google it), which are not directly managed by (iwi) (who have land rights) but are urban maraes set up to service the needs of Maori, "Pacifica" immigrants and indeed all low-income folk in the district. They do however have strong ancestral traditions; their "master" of heritage gifted us the introduction to the attached poster, which I prepared for a forestry conference, O Tåtou Ngahere, on native forest regeneration - NZ's biggest forestry conference ever.
https://assets.nationbuilder.com/ourclimatedeclaration/pages/444/attachments/original/1666750217/0TTTpresentationFinalsmall.pdf?1666750217
kia ora (go well/ healthy)
Molly Melhuish