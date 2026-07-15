The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1d

The Purpose https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/the-purpose

"Nothing makes sense" is a common complaint about the current war in the Mideast which is choking global supplies of oil, natural gas, fertilizer and helium to make integrated circuit chips. If we look at the needs of modern global industrial economy, it must shrink from these reductions in fuels, feedstocks, fertilizer and critical materials.

"The Purpose of a thing is What It Does." Within what framework might the reduction of feedstocks and agricultural fertilizer to the world be the rational decision of some powerful interest group? It won't be good for stock markets if it keeps up. The world will get the final conclusion of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis if this keeps up long enough (which is an indeterminate time to most of us).

If the end of real economic growth is inevitably near, or just happened without being announced, then groups of powerful people might want to move to selectively choke the flows of fuel and fertilizer to their competitors and adversaries, as is typically done in wartime. (Franklin Roosevelt did this to Japan to push them into attacking the US, so that he would have cause to enter the European war, I have read.) Do we see uneven denial of resources? Do alliance groups seem to be facing off against each other, like EU-NATO-Israel against Russia, China & Iran, for instance?

It continues to be my view that global real economy likely peaked with the last peak of Oil + Condensates last November, following the previous peak of October 2018, which was followed by the "Repo Crisis", then COVID lockdowns & Bailouts.

Pandemic did not prove to be an adequately robust Control-Narrative, despite best efforts to impose "universal-vaccination" with novel gene-therapy products that increase cancers, heart attacks, strokes, miscarriages and infertility, amongst other ailments. Everybody did not get a biometric vaccine passport and Central Bank Digital Currency with Social-Credit-Scoring, despite best efforts by "The Davos Crowd" and their servants in governments, militaries and industry.

War is the control-narrative which can always work, and can always be escalated to justify mass-murder and deprivation at home. Here we are again.

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dr michelle's avatar
dr michelle
16h

Really interesting. I learned a lot about something new. Thanks for always increasing our knowledge and awareness!

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