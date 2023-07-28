Oil - it was the best of fuels - it was the worst of fuels.

Just Stop Oil movement is in the news. Climate change - and accelerating impacts from human burning of fossil carbon is also in the news. In this Part 2 of a 4 part Frankly ‘mini-series’, I offer a short recap on the centrality of energy - and particularly oil - to our modern way of life. I then reflect on 10 systemic inferences for our situation due to the embedded nature of oil in our socio-economic system.

Here is this week’s Frankly - (the longest ever at 31 min!)

An important summary, imho.

Next weeks episode will be on the ‘10 Pathways to Post Growth’ (which presumably would involve ‘less oil’)

In Just Stop Oil?! Part 1, I unpacked how each barrel of oil is refined ‘serially’ - and results in 6,000 important products to (current) global economy. The middle distillates especially are important to machinery and heavy lifting in the global economy. The implications are - even if we don’t need ANY gasoline due to e.g a scaling of Electric Vehicles, this will not significantly reduce our demand for ‘oil’ (unless all/most other product demand is reduced commensurately)

