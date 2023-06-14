This Week…

I’ve frequently said that we don’t necessarily face a shortage of energy, but rather a 'longage’ of expectations. To support that, I’m pleased to have the return of journalist, inventor, and low-tech expert Kris De Decker to take a deeper dive into a more human-powered system on the backside of the carbon pulse. Through both historical and experiential lenses, Kris shares five areas of creative alternatives to current high tech systems - from hot water bottles to electric buses and preventative-focused healthcare systems.

Kris De Decker shifted from a journalism career covering high tech to exploring low tech through formal and personal research and projects, including the Human Power Plant and the Solar Powered Website. De Decker is creator and author of Low Tech Magazine and No Tech Magazine, publications which explore low tech solutions to questions society assumes must be solved through high tech.

Could a move towards communal services and human-power also shift our mindsets to think twice about how much energy is actually needed to thrive and still be comfortable? Will society willingly move from a resource intensive growth economy towards a lower energy, human powered economy?

