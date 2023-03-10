In my time working on Wall Street as a financial manager for high net worth families, I noticed that these people, who were some of the richest in the world, would also become intensely emotional at the loss of any funds - even when they were but a fraction of their net worth. This was strange to me at the time, but I would later recognize it as the cognitive bias Loss Aversion. In this Frankly, I wanted to reflect on the roots of Loss Aversion and the ways it may manifest during the coming economic (and environmental?) declines during The Great Simplification. Why do losses feel so much stronger to us than gains - even when we have an overabundance of wealth? Can being aware of this evolved psychological trait diffuse its intensity? How does this affect our ability to perceive and plan for the reality of less available energy and resources in the future?

Thank you for keeping up with and supporting The Great Simplification! Start conversations in your communities. Share

The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and it’s content via donation, please use the link below.

Support The Great Simplification