Humans are problem solvers. We were problem solvers long before fossil hydrocarbons and will be problem solvers long after they are gone. We have ideas which we transform into technology using energy (at every stage) and materials. Since everyone reading this has been alive, we’ve done this in a year where humanity had more access to energy than the year before (only exceptions: 2020, 2009 and a couple years in 1970s).

What sort of tech will be appropriate once that energy subsidy starts to decline? What can tech in combination with lower material flows accomplish for us? What ‘human services’ will we prioritize our energy and materials towards?

Joining me today to give an overview of technology appropriate for a post growth future is author, inventor and researcher Kris De Decker. Kris founded and runs lowtechmagazine, runs a solar powered website in Europe, and writes frequently on topics of energy and technology.

After an hour I was just realizing the many relevant questions I wanted to ask him, so consider this an intro installment on an increasingly important - and relevant -topic to our futures: how can we use tech in better ways for human and planetary futures? I hope you enjoy my conversation w Kris De Decker.

Kris DeDecker: Low Tech - What, Why and How

