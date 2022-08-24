Low-Tech: What, Why and How
The Great Simplification #33 with Kris De Decker
Humans are problem solvers. We were problem solvers long before fossil hydrocarbons and will be problem solvers long after they are gone. We have ideas which we transform into technology using energy (at every stage) and materials. Since everyone reading this has been alive, we’ve done this in a year where humanity had more access to energy than the year before (only exceptions: 2020, 2009 and a couple years in 1970s).
What sort of tech will be appropriate once that energy subsidy starts to decline? What can tech in combination with lower material flows accomplish for us? What ‘human services’ will we prioritize our energy and materials towards?
Joining me today to give an overview of technology appropriate for a post growth future is author, inventor and researcher Kris De Decker. Kris founded and runs lowtechmagazine, runs a solar powered website in Europe, and writes frequently on topics of energy and technology.
After an hour I was just realizing the many relevant questions I wanted to ask him, so consider this an intro installment on an increasingly important - and relevant -topic to our futures: how can we use tech in better ways for human and planetary futures? I hope you enjoy my conversation w Kris De Decker.
Kris DeDecker: Low Tech - What, Why and How
Nate,
I just finished your "Low-Tech: What, Why and How". Best one yet! Thank you for what you are doing. I've followed your work since the Oil Drum days. I often wonder if I have Multiple Personality Disorder.
I've been at this "homesteading" thing for decades now and will not waiver. I spend hours a day gardening, splitting wood, building furniture, I even have a small sawmill that I use when I get deadfall or storm damaged trees. I try to learn something old every day - like seed saving. Other hours a day I spend doing computer programing and commercial art. I really can't stand the latter anymore. After a lifetime of making money for other people I'm just sick of it. At 62 I'm trying to retire but clients are pulling hard.
Like Kris I work hard at counting every kWh of electricity I use (I have a 7.3 kWh system with batters) planning power hungry activities during the sunny parts of the day and getting on my wife for firing up the electric range when the sun is down. I can do this since I home from work... Hopefully soon I will home from home!
I'm sure you and I could riff for hours upon hours as you do with many of your guests and friends. Too bad we are not geographically closer I visit with some of my Blackberry wine. That would extend any conversation :)
Keep up the great work. BTW, I have already hauled into the basement three and a half bushels of potatoes!