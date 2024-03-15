Today, in a special release, risk analyst Chuck Watson returns to discuss the current state of the conflict in Ukraine and the potential for escalation. With the conflict centered around resource control, cultural clashes, and political posturing - will European countries now push to keep the United States involved with the conflict?

Chuck Watson has had a long career in military and intelligence work, with a specialty in natural and human made disaster modeling. He worked for the US Air Force, was an attache to US Ambassadors to the Middle East Robert McFarland, and Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld as a Soviet expert. Chuck has worked as an advisor to the military for over four decades with a particular emphasis on big data, open source intelligence, with an emphasis on the Soviet Union and Russia. Chuck is also the founder and Director of Research and Development of Enki Holdings, LLC, which designs computer models for weather phenomena.

Each sentence/paragraph in this conversation could have been unpacked in a 30 minute conversation of it’s own. The situation is highly nuanced, contextual and complex, but the delta between the Western public narrative and our reality continues to narrow.

Most importantly, are there still peaceful, stable options that maneuver us away from open war and what would those mean for the rest of the world and our future?

In case you missed it…

This past Wednesday’s guest was Lyn Alden, whose biophysically rooted analysis of macroeconomic patterns reveals hidden insights into the macro risks of today’s global economy. In this episode, we discussed how energy and technology have shaped our monetary system and current financial trends and what that might mean for the coming decade. Is it possible to rejigger our systems and innovate more biophysically aligned tools to enable a smoother transition into a future with a lower energy throughput?

