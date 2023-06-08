On this Frankly, I am unpacking my thoughts on the escalating situation between Russia and Ukraine. US and NATO have been cautiously supporting Ukraine, but increasingly crossing more and more lines that had been previously ‘out of bounds’. With the upcoming Defender 23 military exercise on June 12th, NATO is increasingly pushing the boundary of how far it is willing to engage in this conflict. How is the current narrative being put forth by the US Government and media obscuring the public concern towards the risks of World War III and nuclear exchange? How high is the risk of a nuclear first strike - and what are the chances of further escalation after that?

The current reality has moved beyond who is to blame and how we got here - and is approaching an inflection point of grave import to humanity and the biosphere. Geopolitics and (nuclear) war are not the focus of this podcast - but the growing possibility of WW3 affects every other topic we discuss - and increasingly in my opinion - avoiding it is the only thing that matters in the near term. The narrative in the media is simplistic and dangerous. With my small voice I feel I have to share the context of this situation, as I see it. In the larger picture of the existence of complex life on Earth, does it really matter who is right?

