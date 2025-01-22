With the increase in geopolitical conflicts, supply chain challenges, and unprecedented natural disasters, there is more need than ever for international humanitarian organizations that transcend political and national allegiances. How will such organizations grow and evolve to become a central component to humanity’s adaptation to the coming Great Simplification?

In this episode, I’m joined by European Regional Director for The Red Cross, Birgitte Bischoff, to discuss her vision for the future of humanitarian work and the challenges and opportunities for more proactive and prepared planning. Together, we discuss the critical importance of individual volunteers and the integration of a systems thinking approach at The Red Cross.

How will diplomacy and an emphasis on social responsibility help us navigate the growing international pressures from rising migration and resource constraints? In what ways can scenario planning improve our responses to the multitude of converging crises, as well as foster resilience? Most of all, in an unknown future of potentially existential challenges, what can we do to be prepared and respond with empathy and tolerance?

Over the weekend, I was joined by members of the bioregioning movement, Daniel Christian Wahl, Samantha Power, and Isabel Carlisle, to discuss the necessity of reconnecting to our local places for the sake of addressing our ecological, social, and economic challenges. In this fascinating exchange, my guests and I emphasized the need for decentralized governance and institutions, as well as communities organized around resilience and regeneration.

