This week…

Today, I am pleased to be joined by global systems researcher Iñigo Capellán Pérez to discuss net energy analysis and its use as a tool in analyzing the feasibility of an entire energy system. While net energy analysis is complex (and increasingly polarizing), some form of it will be necessary to guide society into a resource constrained future. The energy outlook of a technology changes when scaled up to meet the needs of a larger society. Many models and EROI analyses fail to take a system-wide view and only look at a single technology at the margin - this has large implications.

Iñigo is an Industrial Engineer currently doing research with The Group of Energy, Economy and Systems Dynamics (GEEDS) of the University of Valladolid. He holds a Masters degree in Electric Energy and Sustainable Development and a PhD in Economics with his dissertation on "Development and Application of Environmental Integrated Assessment Modelling towards Sustainability" at the University of the Basque Country. His research interests focus on the analysis and modeling of the energy-economy-environment systems, the transition to renewable energies in the context of the depletion of fossil fuels and climate mitigation and the technical and social transformations towards sustainability.

When looking at the huge scale up needed for ‘solutions’ such as Green Growth and Net Zero Transitions, do the hopes for renewable technologies require maintaining the lifestyles we’ve come to expect over the last century of fossil surplus? Do our policy makers and leaders have the full picture to make competent decisions? How can we best use these tools to make creative responses to guide us through a Great Simplification?

In case you missed it…

Last Friday, I created a Frankly from a more personal place, a short reflection on the things that bring me joy. Distinct from intermittent (and shallow) hits of dopamine from social media “Likes” or shopping or stock investing - joy is a deep, soul-enriching emotion. After listing these things (hint: there are ducks), I had a core realization: despite the accelerating polycrisis, all these things will likely still be available to us even without abundant cheap energy. This message - that after basic needs are met most of the best things in life are (nearly) free - is at the heart of the Great Simplification story and the message that I want to pass on to more humans.

If you appreciate The Great Simplification podcast…

Be sure to leave a review on your preferred podcast platform! Leaving reviews helps the podcast grow, which helps spread awareness of our systemic situation from experts in ecology, energy, policy, economics, technology, and community building so that we can better understand - and respond to - the challenges of the coming decade.

The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and it’s content via donation, please use the link below.

Support The Great Simplification