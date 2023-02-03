I was biking this summer and saw “Not for Sale” signs, in reference to a movement to prevent selling water from Lake Superior to the West. I was reminded of this again this week, when The Biden Administration approved a 20 year ban on mining near the Boundary Waters. This all brings up a deep question - on our current trajectory, what is and is NOT for sale? We are all aware that there are things in life that hold value beyond monetary gain. What have we already “sold” to feed an insatiable appetite for more energy and more materials? Will we ever draw a line between what humanity is willing to “sell” and what we decide is sacred and non-negotiable? And, have we thought about what might be ‘for sale’ in our own lives in the future - and what will not be?

This week’s Frankly is a reflection of my hopes for the future, both for humanity and myself - that we will make decisions we can be proud of and fight to protect what is “priceless”.

