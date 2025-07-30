The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

7h

Hi Nate

I listened to this and thoroughly enjoyed it though i think the MMT bit is/was somewhat Mischaracterised.

I know this isnt a podcast about economics per se, but MMT simply states that states with their own Fiat currency cannot run out of that currency. I totally get the fiancial claims on real resources aspect as well as the fact that you cant print your way out of this. What i would say is that MMT is a description of how the system works and not the made up mythical one conventional economists would have us believe. MMT would also state that issuing bonds or treausury's arent required to fund the Govt and are simply all about maintaining the central banks short term interest rates (which the bank of England, through my correspondence with them has stated to me *is the case*).

Lastly, i would ask you to have a chat with Steven Hail, who has courses on MMT and sustainability, so this would be very much in your wheel house, but would also give you the MMT view point on what *MMT's* limits are in terms of ecology and the environment, coming from an MMT economist - link below

https://modernmoneylab.org.au/courses/

I am currently reading his book at this moment which i am thoroughly enjoying - link below

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Economics-Sustainable-Prosperity-Binzagr-Institute/dp/3319909800

Lastly - in March 2020 i discovered MMT (Covid Pandemic ) wondering how govts were creating £,$s out of thin air. For the subsequent 5 plus years i immersed myself in MMT / Economics and also Systems thinking, to the point where i became a complete and utter bore to those around me, you can imagine my partners face when i started to talk about taxes not funding a fiat issuing govt!!. Someone, recently on Social media mentioned your podcast and its been exactly the same response as in 2020, a complete immersing of myself into systems, thermodynamics, ecology etc and probably to the point where i am becoming a bore about how many BTU's a barrel of oil puts out as well as entropy and heat exchange, though i havent gone down the path of mentioning thermodynamics to my partner as this may be the end of our relationship!

So thanks for the podcast and also for keeping me on the path of boring everyone about oil, systems, money, economics, etc etc

PS

In the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator i am INTJ so that probably accounts for me being a bore to many! :)

Keep up the great work!

Phil

7h

can any of this work without insurance???

