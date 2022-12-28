For the last episode of the year, I am pleased to be joined by my long-time friend DJ White. While DJ White is not a household name, he has been instrumental in environmental activism for the last four decades. He’s played a leading role in protecting dolphins, whales, sea turtles, and countless other marine animals. Today he joins me to share some of those stories and the lessons he’s learned.

DJ White is a co-founder of Greenpeace International and founder of EarthTrust. He was the driving force behind an international certification for dolphin safe tuna, successfully stopping a national dolphin drive kill, and breaking the deadlock in capping the Kuwait oil fires. He also co-wrote three systems synthesis books I used as main materials for my college course Reality 101 - A Survey of the Human Predicament. (Reality Blind Volumes 1 and 2 and Bottlenecks of the 21st Century).

The list of his behind-the-scenes accomplishments is long - and can’t fit into a single podcast. Today, he joins me to discuss how to be effective in change-making and ways that current activist efforts could be improved. He also shares his own profound experiences with some of Earth’s most intelligent creatures and how these cetacean friends shaped his life’s work.

I hope you enjoy and learn from this week’s episode with DJ White.

