This week’s Frankly is the first in a three-part series on the role oil plays in modern civilization, prompted by the recent flow disruptions and geopolitical conflict surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. This initial installment covers some foundational concepts of The Great Simplification platform, including what oil actually is, what it does for us, and why most of us never see any of it.

I begin by describing how oil formed from the compression of ancient marine phytoplankton over millions of years, framing it as a solar battery that took geological time to charge and that humans are draining in centuries. From there, I outline the sheer amount of human labor that’s contained within a single barrel of oil – around 5 years’ worth – and scale this to a global level. I use this framing to show how the explosion of population, wealth, and per-capita consumption over the last 150 years was underwritten by an invisible workforce of ancient sunlight. I close with the metabolic reality that the average American consumes roughly 200,000 calories a day when heating, transport, food systems, and supply chains are considered and asses why we have become so “energy blind” to it all.

If energy is the invisible labor force underlying every product and service in your life, does that change the way you see the economy? What would it mean to live, even briefly, at a metabolic rate closer to what your body actually requires? And if the work performed by a single barrel of oil is worth orders of magnitude more than its price, what does it say about the systems we have built on top of it?

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Want to dive deeper into the concepts covered in this episode? Follow along with the Show Notes & Links to Learn More, which you can find at the bottom of the page for every episode of The Great Simplification, or you can download them here.

In case you missed it…

In this week’s episode, I was joined by philosopher and neuroscientist Sam Harris to explore how cultivating inner awareness could help us – both as individuals and a society – navigate civilizational crises. Sam argues that virtually all human suffering flows from one source: the mind’s incessant, largely unnoticed identification with thought. Sam makes the case that, at scale, these distracted minds cumulate into people who are helplessly identified with their own inner worlds, their tribes, and their identity rather than able to hold a broader view. He offers a deep dive on the foundations of meditation, mindfulness, and awareness techniques as a way to help navigate our thoughts and remain grounded in the present. Ultimately, he suggests that in order to steer toward better futures, we might need to invest in cultivating both saner individuals and wiser systems in parallel.

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