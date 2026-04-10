This week’s Frankly is the second in a three-part series on the role oil plays in modern civilization, prompted by the recent flow disruptions and geopolitical conflict surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. This installment explores how modern society has been built on the assumption of cheap and abundant energy, and what happens when that assumption breaks down. I describe the ways our built systems, including food production, water treatment, manufacturing, and global trade, are calibrated to cheap energy inputs, and how processes that look economically efficient are often deeply inefficient in physical terms. I walk through the staggering degree to which the modern food system runs on fossil hydrocarbons, noting that roughly ten calories of fossil energy now go into every calorie of food on the plate, and that the Haber-Bosch process for synthetic fertilizer is what allows the planet to feed roughly half of its current population.



I then trace the accelerating depletion of conventional oil fields and the turn towards shale, which behaves as a fundamentally different resource than the conventional wells it has been masking. I consider the alternatives often proposed as replacements, highlighting why energy quality matters as much as energy quantity, and why solar and wind are better described as ‘rebuildable’ rather than ‘renewable.’ The episode closes with Jevons paradox and the historical pattern that humans have never actually transitioned off an energy source, only ever adding new ones on top of the old.



Why can't we simply swap in alternative technologies for fossil hydrocarbons? What does the turn toward shale mean for systems built around cheap and stable energy inputs? And how might oil supply disruptions reshape the things you do, consume, and think about in your daily life?

Listen on your favorite podcast platform



Want to dive deeper into the concepts covered in this episode? Follow along with the Show Notes & Links to Learn More, which you can find at the bottom of the page for every episode of The Great Simplification, or you can download them here.

In case you missed Part 1…

Yesterday’s Frankly was the first in a three-part series on the role oil plays in modern civilization, prompted by the recent flow disruptions and geopolitical conflict surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. This initial installment covered some foundational concepts of The Great Simplification platform, including what oil actually is, what it does for us, and why most of us never see any of it.

Listen on your favorite podcast platform

If you want to support The Great Simplification podcast…

The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and its content via a tax-deductible donation, please use the link below.

Support The Great Simplification

Want to connect with other TGS listeners?

Join our community on Hylo