The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Art's avatar
Art
1d

Nate, if you are not producing materials designed for all levels of our education system yet I encourage you to look into doing so. You articulate ideas, important, nuanced, complicated ideas, with a simple thoughtful clarity that is extremely rare. Your podcasts and other online work are great and an important piece of the puzzle but until these ideas become part of the foundation of our education system a real shift toward a better way is, I think, a pipe dream. The evolutionary baggage we carry that drives our constant demand for more can be tamed by a careful and continuous application of the power of our frontal lobe but that is Many, maybe most, of us listening have done the math and understand the absurdity of the notion that an economic system built on maximizing growth within a finite system can survive long term. The reality is obvious and clear once you turn your mind to the subject but unless the minds of those that will inherit this planet when you and I are gone have their minds turned to it early and often I suspect that the eureka moment will come to late. I expect that many, like me, came across you while searching for others who had seen the cliff we face only after they got to a stage in life where they had some time and energy to turn their minds to something beyond just getting by day to day. We need the next generation(s) to understand this simple reality viscerally by the time they reach the age of reason. Many will argue that it is already too late and that we are in for a hard landing no matter how hard and fast we pivot. I confess that I struggle not to let that conclusion dominate my thinking but I keep struggling because the debt I owe to the future, embodied in my children, is a very long way from being paid and

Reply
Share
3 replies
Art's avatar
Art
1d

My comment above has a rather obvious but unintentional break in its flow. My fat fingers accidentally hit the post button as I was trying to make a change. I meant to the sentence about applying the power of our frontal lobe to read as follows “The evolutionary baggage that we carry that drives our constant demand for more can be tamed by careful and continuous application of the power of our frontal lobe but that is really hard work, that other evolutionary baggage fights continuously against, and keeping it up will be very difficult for those not trained to do so from birth. “

Thanks, from me and my kids, for providing an example that it is possible. Keep up the great work.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nate Hagens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture