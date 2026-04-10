Oil 201: What Happens When the Oil Stops Flowing
Frankly #136
This week’s Frankly is the second in a three-part series on the role oil plays in modern civilization, prompted by the recent flow disruptions and geopolitical conflict surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. This installment explores how modern society has been built on the assumption of cheap and abundant energy, and what happens when that assumption breaks down. I describe the ways our built systems, including food production, water treatment, manufacturing, and global trade, are calibrated to cheap energy inputs, and how processes that look economically efficient are often deeply inefficient in physical terms. I walk through the staggering degree to which the modern food system runs on fossil hydrocarbons, noting that roughly ten calories of fossil energy now go into every calorie of food on the plate, and that the Haber-Bosch process for synthetic fertilizer is what allows the planet to feed roughly half of its current population.
I then trace the accelerating depletion of conventional oil fields and the turn towards shale, which behaves as a fundamentally different resource than the conventional wells it has been masking. I consider the alternatives often proposed as replacements, highlighting why energy quality matters as much as energy quantity, and why solar and wind are better described as ‘rebuildable’ rather than ‘renewable.’ The episode closes with Jevons paradox and the historical pattern that humans have never actually transitioned off an energy source, only ever adding new ones on top of the old.
Why can't we simply swap in alternative technologies for fossil hydrocarbons? What does the turn toward shale mean for systems built around cheap and stable energy inputs? And how might oil supply disruptions reshape the things you do, consume, and think about in your daily life?
Want to dive deeper into the concepts covered in this episode? Follow along with the Show Notes & Links to Learn More, which you can find at the bottom of the page for every episode of The Great Simplification, or you can download them here.
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In case you missed Part 1…
Yesterday’s Frankly was the first in a three-part series on the role oil plays in modern civilization, prompted by the recent flow disruptions and geopolitical conflict surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. This initial installment covered some foundational concepts of The Great Simplification platform, including what oil actually is, what it does for us, and why most of us never see any of it.
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Nate, if you are not producing materials designed for all levels of our education system yet I encourage you to look into doing so. You articulate ideas, important, nuanced, complicated ideas, with a simple thoughtful clarity that is extremely rare. Your podcasts and other online work are great and an important piece of the puzzle but until these ideas become part of the foundation of our education system a real shift toward a better way is, I think, a pipe dream. The evolutionary baggage we carry that drives our constant demand for more can be tamed by a careful and continuous application of the power of our frontal lobe but that is Many, maybe most, of us listening have done the math and understand the absurdity of the notion that an economic system built on maximizing growth within a finite system can survive long term. The reality is obvious and clear once you turn your mind to the subject but unless the minds of those that will inherit this planet when you and I are gone have their minds turned to it early and often I suspect that the eureka moment will come to late. I expect that many, like me, came across you while searching for others who had seen the cliff we face only after they got to a stage in life where they had some time and energy to turn their minds to something beyond just getting by day to day. We need the next generation(s) to understand this simple reality viscerally by the time they reach the age of reason. Many will argue that it is already too late and that we are in for a hard landing no matter how hard and fast we pivot. I confess that I struggle not to let that conclusion dominate my thinking but I keep struggling because the debt I owe to the future, embodied in my children, is a very long way from being paid and
My comment above has a rather obvious but unintentional break in its flow. My fat fingers accidentally hit the post button as I was trying to make a change. I meant to the sentence about applying the power of our frontal lobe to read as follows “The evolutionary baggage that we carry that drives our constant demand for more can be tamed by careful and continuous application of the power of our frontal lobe but that is really hard work, that other evolutionary baggage fights continuously against, and keeping it up will be very difficult for those not trained to do so from birth. “
Thanks, from me and my kids, for providing an example that it is possible. Keep up the great work.