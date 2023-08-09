This week…

Today, I’m joined by Doomberg - the pseudonymous energy/finance analyst team (visually presenting as a talking chicken icon) who uses an energy lens to analyze global economic trends. In this wide ranging discussion, we cover the interactions between geopolitics, debt, climate policy, and - of course - energy. While there were areas of divergence between Doomberg and I, we agreed on a large number of central issues, and this episode resulted in new perspectives I hadn’t previously considered. I.e. it has gotten me thinking.

In May of 2021, Doomberg was started by a team of professionals experienced in heavy industry, private equity, and the hard sciences to highlight the energy fundamentals missing from many economic and policy decisions, and it quickly grew to be one of the most widely read finance newsletters on Substack. Doomberg covers topics from energy, finance, to the economy at large, in an attempt to improve society's thinking and clarity to complex problems.

How have the narratives created around different types of energy - from renewables to nuclear - affected current policy making around the world? Will the increasingly precarious state of the global debt and monetary system shift the geopolitical landscape? How have increasing global tensions combined with a rise in green energy policy affected nations’ desire for energy security - and what does it mean for future policy as we enter a period of decreasing energy availability?

This 20+ min reflection breaks down the simple - and important - takeaway that in addition to fighting for lower carbon ways of living, we are going to also have to prepare for lower energy/material throughput, more local/regional, and more (intensely) social futures. Which for the most part we are not. It's time (many) more people link the climate crisis, with the meta-crisis, with the biophysical phase shift of global economies.

