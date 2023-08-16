This Week…

Today, I’m pleased to be joined by well-known (in France!) French educator Jean-Marc Jancovici to discuss the critical importance of energy to modern economies. Jean-Marc and I have both been working at the intersection of energy, economics, and climate for over two decades - yet had never seen each other's work. In this - our first conversation - we break down the fundamentals of our complex, growth dependent global economic system. For a lifestyle so centered around access to cheap, surplus energy, what would it mean to lose our abundant supply of fossil fuels - and how would the people who have become used to it react?

Jean-Marc Jancovici is a founding partner of Carbone 4, a Paris based consultancy and data provider specializing in low carbon transition, biodiversity impacts, and physical risks of climate change (www.carbone4.com). He is the founder and president of The Shift Project, a Paris based think tank advocating for a low carbon economy (www.theshiftproject.org). Jean-Marc Jancovici is also an associate professor at Mines ParisTech, member of the French High Council for the Climate, and (co-)author of 8 books and the website jancovici.com on energy and climate change issues. Jean-Marc Jancovici is a graduate from École polytechnique and Télécom ParisTech.

Will a shift in society’s institutions and expectations need to be forced upon us in a time of urgent change or is it possible for nations and societies to anticipate declining energy availability - to actively simplify before we are forced to by circumstances?

In the fourth and final part of this Frankly mini-series, I suggest responses that reside in the intersection of the ‘Four Horsemen of the 2020s’ and the ongoing/accelerating risks to Earth's ecosystems, and the web of life. What can we do? How can pro-future thinkers reconcile ‘Just Stopping Oil’ when the Superorganism dynamic of the global economy will continue trying hard to ‘Keep Pumping Oil’? Here I briefly outline 10 ‘guideposts’ that could benefit both post-growth human economies as well as protecting Earth’s biodiversity.

What we teach our 18-22 year olds around the world matters - a great deal. On Sunday, I was joined by Jon Erickson, Josh Farley, Steve Keen, and Kate Raworth - all of whom are leading thinkers and educators in the field of heterodox economics - to discuss the fundamental aspects of what conventional economics gets wrong and how it could be improved in our education system. Who is finding the models and systems that economists have created useful - and how does economics as a discipline need to change in the face of a lower energy future?

