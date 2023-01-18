This Week…

Arthur Berman returns to discuss the concept ‘peak oil’, as well as provide an update on where we stand on global oil production vs. the pre-COVID peak. Of most relevance, Art explains how the expansion of what is labeled ‘oil’ by public energy institutions has brought us to a situation today where fully 40% of what we call oil in the USA, is…not oil, but lower heat content products such as NGPLs, ethanol, biofuels and refinery gain. This is a big deal, especially given the refinery situation in USA outlined by Art in his previous appearance on this podcast.

Arthur E. Berman is a petroleum geologist with almost 40 years of oil and gas industry experience. He is an expert on U.S. shale plays and is currently consulting for several E&P companies and capital groups in the energy sector.

Is peak oil, an observation which has been around for decades and repeatedly proven ‘wrong’, still relevant today? Is a specific ‘peak’ even helpful or should we be focusing on the logical implications of a drawdown on finite resources - and how to respond?

